Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 652,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.