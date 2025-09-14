Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,941 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 277,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

