Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 56 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 58,799.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after buying an additional 1,771,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after buying an additional 600,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.76.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.04. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

