Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $66.16 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $66,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $512.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

