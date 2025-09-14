Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $171.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.69 billion, a PE ratio of 571.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.13.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

