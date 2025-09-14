Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $1,415,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

