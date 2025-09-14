Nova Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 759 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after acquiring an additional 339,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

