RB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.