RDA Financial Network Has $2.50 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 46,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.