Delphi Management Inc. MA Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9%

DIS opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.