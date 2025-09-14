First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 5,980 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

