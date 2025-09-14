Osprey Private Wealth LLC Takes $222,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Osprey Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $140,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.