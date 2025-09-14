Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $291.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

