Somerset Trust Co Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.84.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

