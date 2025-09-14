SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $335.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $235.30 and a one year high of $338.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.86.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.