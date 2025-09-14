Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,235 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 8.4% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 7.9% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 671.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.