Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6%

SBUX stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

