Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $139.55 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average is $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.