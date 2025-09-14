Critical Analysis: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) vs. Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Airborne Wireless Network alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 13.28% 19.61% 5.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Verizon Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications $134.79 billion 1.38 $17.51 billion $4.29 10.25

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Airborne Wireless Network and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verizon Communications 0 11 7 3 2.62

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $47.65, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Airborne Wireless Network on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airborne Wireless Network

(Get Free Report)

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices. The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, and network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Airborne Wireless Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.