OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 91.4% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 24.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,036 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.37. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 56.30% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

