Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $383.32 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.98 and its 200 day moving average is $379.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

