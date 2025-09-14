OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

