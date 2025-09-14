Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.00 and a 200-day moving average of $304.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

