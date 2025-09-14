Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $773,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,434 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $92,502,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

