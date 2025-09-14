Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $848,000 Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average of $198.83. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

