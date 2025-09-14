Kings Path Partners LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

