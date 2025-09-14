Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWR opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

