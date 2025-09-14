ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stock Holdings Lessened by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 97.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML stock opened at $813.87 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $873.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

