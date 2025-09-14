RF&L Wealth Management LLC Has $672,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

RF&L Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

