Hedges Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 4.4% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after purchasing an additional 369,306 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,736,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $216.12 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

