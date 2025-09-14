Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

