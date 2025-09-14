iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,855,000 after acquiring an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,980,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,712,000 after acquiring an additional 308,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

