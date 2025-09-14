Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VGT opened at $719.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $691.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $721.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

