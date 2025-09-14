The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:HD opened at $423.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.34. The stock has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

