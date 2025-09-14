Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,926 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

