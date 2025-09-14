Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Centurion Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1636 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.