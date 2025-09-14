iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Position Increased by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 18.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InvesTrust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $204.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

