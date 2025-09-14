SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,997 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,317,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

