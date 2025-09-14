Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 738.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,766,000 after purchasing an additional 668,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of WM opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

