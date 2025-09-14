TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Vistra by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $209.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $216.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.