Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $46.24 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

