Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of GEV opened at $625.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $608.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.01 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.04.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

