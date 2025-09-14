Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 25,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

