Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 80,646 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,646 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

