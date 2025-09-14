First Community Trust NA Purchases 555 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

