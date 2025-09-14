Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Invests $220,000 in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

