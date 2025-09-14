Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Oracle by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Oracle by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 679,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 5.1%

NYSE ORCL opened at $292.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average is $190.50.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

