Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:DIS opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

