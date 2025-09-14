Verde Capital Management Has $27.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Verde Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.9% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

