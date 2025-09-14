Deere & Company $DE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 0.7% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $471.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.32. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $386.42 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.